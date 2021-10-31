The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy for $68, a Samsung T7 Portal SSD (500GB) for $99, and a Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse for $127.07.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Deathloop – now $54 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $75.39 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – $78 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – $99.95 (down from $124.95)
- Hades – now $39 (down for $49.95)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – now $78 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition [PS5] – now $85.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] – $99 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $55.99 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack – now $51.04 (down from $69.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – now $58 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $89 (down from $99.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – now $98.49 (down from $119.95)
- SanDisk Nintendo Cobranded MicroSDXC (128GB) – now $32.90 (down from $59)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – $75.39 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – $78 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $72.90 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $54.16 (down for $89.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – now $20.99 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- RIG 800 LX 2019 Headset – now $209 (down from $249.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $586.17 (usually around $750)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4 3600MHz C18 Memory – now $311.32 (down from $405)
- Crucial P1 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (1TB) – now $128 (down from $159)
- Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) – now $269 (down from $340)
- Sabrent Rocket SSD (1TB) – $229.99 (down from $369.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe SSD (2TB) – $335 (usually around $440)
- Samsung T7 Portal SSD (500GB) – $99 (down from $149)
- WD My Passport GO Portable SSD (2TB) – $299 (usually around $438.90)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair Void Elite 7.1 Surround Sound Headset – now $79 (down from $129)
- Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset – now $219 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G G935 Gaming Headset – now $262.90 (down from $369.95)
- Razer Kraken X USB Headset – now $54.71 (down from $99.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $59 (down from $89)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $104.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset – $129 (down from $149)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K60 Pro Cherry Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $115 (down from $149)
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $165 (down from $199)
- EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $159.87 (down from $229)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $179 (down from $249)
- Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $288 (down from $399.95)
- Razer Huntsman Elite Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $298 (down from $379.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $158.87 (down from $219.95)
Laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Pro (2021 model, 16-inch, 1TB) – now $3,644 (down from $4,049)
- Apple MacBook Pro (2021 model, 16-inch, 512GB) – now $3,374 (down from $3,749)
- Apple MacBook Pro (2021 model, 14-inch, 1TB) – now $3,374 (down from $3,749)
- Apple MacBook Pro (2021 model, 14-inch, 512GB) – now $2,699 (down from $2,999)
Mice deals
- ASUS TUF M3 Gaming Mouse – $32.94 (down from $49)
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – $44 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse – $122 (down from $169)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse – $127.07 (down from $169.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $24.50 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $81.78 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $113.90 (down from $169.95)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 25″ Gaming Monitor – now $561.75 (down from $699)
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $468.95 (down from $549)
- Dell 27″ Monitor – now $239.21 (down from $299)
- Lenovo D32qc-20 31.5-inch QHD Curved Monitor – now $399 (down from $499)
- Lenovo D27-30 27-inch FHD Monitor – now $269 (down from $329)
- Lenovo 32MN500M-B 32-inch FHD IPS Monitor – now $319 (down from $399)
- LG Ultragear 27GN600 27-inch FHD IPS Monitor – now $359 (down from $449)
Other accessory and hardware deals
- ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router – now $279 (down from $369)
- AUSELECT Gaming Chair – now $199.99 (down from $259.99)
- Corsair Carbide 678C Low Noise Tempered Glass ATX Case – now $209 (down from $279)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – now $130.11 (down from $199.95)
- Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact Condenser Microphone – now $78 (down from $89.95)
- TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 Home Wi-Fi System (2-Pack) – now $179 (down from $229.95)