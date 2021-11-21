Here Are The Best Early Xbox Black Friday Deals In Australia

Over the past few years, the starting time for the annual Black Friday sales has grown a bit looser. Friday becomes Thursday, which becomes Wednesday, and so on. A few brands and retailers, including The Good Guys, Dell and Amazon Australia, have all launched their Black Friday 2021 sales a few days early. We’ve already rounded up the best early Black Friday 2021 deals for the PS4 and PS5, so now it’s the Xbox’s turn.

While the collection of games on sale isn’t as extensive as the available PlayStation deals, there are still a few solid bargains for Xbox titles to be had, including recent releases such as Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood and Just Dance 2022.

Here are the best early Black Friday deals you can grab for Xbox games in Australia.

The best early Black Friday 2021 deals for Xbox game

Stay tuned for more Xbox sales as they go live, and check out the rest of our Black Friday 2021 round-ups here.

