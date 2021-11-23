All The Best PC Deals For Black Friday 2021

When it comes to PC deals during Black Friday 2021, there’s a lot going on. Are you after laptops? Light up RGB peripherals? Internal SSDs? Gaming keyboards? Or all of the above? To help you narrow down your focus and take a weight off your shoulders, we’ve collected the best Black Friday PC deals that are currently available.

While a few retailers and brands have launched their Black Friday deals already, the sale event doesn’t officially kick off until, well, Friday. So be sure to check back as we update this list as more Black Friday PC deals go live.

The best Black Friday deals for hardware

AMD : Pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x for $538.35 (usually around $629).

: Pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x for $538.35 (usually around $629). Corsair : Save up to 32% off select Corsair Vengeance memory, and 10% off power supply units.

: Save up to 32% off select Corsair Vengeance memory, and 10% off power supply units. Crucial : Get a Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) for $205.71 (usually around $269).

: Get a Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) for $205.71 (usually around $269). Thermaltake : Save on a range of Thermaltake power supply units.

: Save on a range of Thermaltake power supply units. Samsung : Get a Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD (1TB) for $142.62 (usually around $189).

: Get a Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD (1TB) for $142.62 (usually around $189). Western Digital: Save up to 30% off on select storage devices.

The best Black Friday deals for laptops and tablets

Acer : Save up to 30% off select laptops.

: Save up to 30% off select laptops. Apple : Save up to $700 off a MacBook Pro (512GB) if you’re an Amazon Prime member (now $1,999).

: Save up to $700 off a MacBook Pro (512GB) if you’re an Amazon Prime member (now $1,999). ASUS : Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and VivoBooks.

: Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and VivoBooks. Bing Lee : Grab a discount on a range of Leveno Chromebooks and Samsung tablets.

: Grab a discount on a range of Leveno Chromebooks and Samsung tablets. Catch : Save up to 20% off select Lenovo tablets.

: Save up to 20% off select Lenovo tablets. Dell : Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware.

: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware. The Good Guys : Massive savings across a range of laptops, including brands like Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft.

: Massive savings across a range of laptops, including brands like Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft. HP : Save up to 46% off select HP laptops.

: Save up to 46% off select HP laptops. Lenovo : Up to 45% off selected laptops, Chromebooks and ThinkPads, including $680 off the Legion 5 15″ AMD.

: Up to 45% off selected laptops, Chromebooks and ThinkPads, including $680 off the Legion 5 15″ AMD. Microsoft : Save $563 off the Surface Pro 7, $890 off the Surface Book 3 and $551 off the Surface Laptop 4.

: Save $563 off the Surface Pro 7, $890 off the Surface Book 3 and $551 off the Surface Laptop 4. MSI : Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops.

: Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops. Razer : Save $900 off the Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD).

: Save $900 off the Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD). Samsung: Get up to 27% off the Samsung S7 and S7+ tablets.

The best Black Friday deals for mice

The best Black Friday deals for keyboards

The best Black Friday deals for monitors

ASUS : Get the ASUS TUF 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor for $529, down from $699.

: Get the ASUS TUF 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor for $529, down from $699. BenQ : Save up to 20% off select monitors.

: Save up to 20% off select monitors. Catch : Discounts across a range of monitors.

: Discounts across a range of monitors. Corsair : Pick up the Nightsword RGB mouse for $106, down from $139.

: Pick up the Nightsword RGB mouse for $106, down from $139. Dell : Pick up a 27-inch Alienware monitor for $539.38, down from $899.

: Pick up a 27-inch Alienware monitor for $539.38, down from $899. HP : Get a 24-inch monitor $235, down from $699.

: Get a 24-inch monitor $235, down from $699. LG : Grab a deal on an Ultragear monitor.

: Grab a deal on an Ultragear monitor. Lenovo: Up to 30% off select monitors.

The best Black Friday deals for headsets

Corsair : Pick up the Corsair HS60 Haptic headset for $145, down from $189.

: Pick up the Corsair HS60 Haptic headset for $145, down from $189. EPOS : Save over 60% off EPOS gaming headsets, including the GSP 601 and GSP 602.

: Save over 60% off EPOS gaming headsets, including the GSP 601 and GSP 602. HyperX : Save up to 44% off the Cloud II headset.

: Save up to 44% off the Cloud II headset. Razer : Get the wired Kraken X headset for $45, down from $89.

: Get the wired Kraken X headset for $45, down from $89. SteelSeries: Pick up the ARCTIS 3 headset for $78, down from $109.

The best deals for Wi-Fi routers, microphones and other accessories

Check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2021 deal round-ups here.