See Games Differently

All The Best PC Deals For Black Friday 2021

2
Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: November 23, 2021 at 5:15 pm -
Filed to:Black Friday
black friday 2021cyber mondaycyber monday 2021dealsPc
All The Best PC Deals For Black Friday 2021
Image: Getty Images
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to PC deals during Black Friday 2021, there’s a lot going on. Are you after laptops? Light up RGB peripherals? Internal SSDs? Gaming keyboards? Or all of the above? To help you narrow down your focus and take a weight off your shoulders, we’ve collected the best Black Friday PC deals that are currently available.

While a few retailers and brands have launched their Black Friday deals already, the sale event doesn’t officially kick off until, well, Friday. So be sure to check back as we update this list as more Black Friday PC deals go live.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best Black Friday deals for hardware

Image: Corsair
  • AMD: Pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x for $538.35 (usually around $629).
  • Corsair: Save up to 32% off select Corsair Vengeance memory, and 10% off power supply units.
  • Crucial: Get a Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) for $205.71 (usually around $269).
  • Thermaltake: Save on a range of Thermaltake power supply units.
  • Samsung: Get a Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD (1TB) for $142.62 (usually around $189).
  • Western Digital: Save up to 30% off on select storage devices.

The best Black Friday deals for laptops and tablets

Image: MSI
  • Acer: Save up to 30% off select laptops.
  • Apple: Save up to $700 off a MacBook Pro (512GB) if you’re an Amazon Prime member (now $1,999).
  • ASUS: Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and VivoBooks.
  • Bing Lee: Grab a discount on a range of Leveno Chromebooks and Samsung tablets.
  • Catch: Save up to 20% off select Lenovo tablets.
  • Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware.
  • The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of laptops, including brands like Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft.
  • HP: Save up to 46% off select HP laptops.
  • Lenovo: Up to 45% off selected laptops, Chromebooks and ThinkPads, including $680 off the Legion 5 15″ AMD.
  • Microsoft: Save $563 off the Surface Pro 7, $890 off the Surface Book 3 and $551 off the Surface Laptop 4.
  • MSI: Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops.
  • Razer: Save $900 off the Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD).
  • Samsung: Get up to 27% off the Samsung S7 and S7+ tablets.

The best Black Friday deals for mice

Image: SteelSeries

The best Black Friday deals for keyboards

Image: HyperX

The best Black Friday deals for monitors

black friday 2021
Image: LG
  • ASUS: Get the ASUS TUF 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor for $529, down from $699.
  • BenQ: Save up to 20% off select monitors.
  • Catch: Discounts across a range of monitors.
  • Corsair: Pick up the Nightsword RGB mouse for $106, down from $139.
  • Dell: Pick up a 27-inch Alienware monitor for $539.38, down from $899.
  • HP: Get a 24-inch monitor $235, down from $699.
  • LG: Grab a deal on an Ultragear monitor.
  • Lenovo: Up to 30% off select monitors.

The best Black Friday deals for headsets

black friday 2021
Image: Razer
  • Corsair: Pick up the Corsair HS60 Haptic headset for $145, down from $189.
  • EPOS: Save over 60% off EPOS gaming headsets, including the GSP 601 and GSP 602.
  • HyperX: Save up to 44% off the Cloud II headset.
  • Razer: Get the wired Kraken X headset for $45, down from $89.
  • SteelSeries: Pick up the ARCTIS 3 headset for $78, down from $109.

The best deals for Wi-Fi routers, microphones and other accessories

black friday 2021
Image: ASUS
  • Amazon: Save up to 35% off the eero mesh wi-fi routers, including the all-new eero Pro 6.
  • ASUS: Save up to 50% off WI-Fi routers, including the RT-AC68U and RT-AC86U.
  • Blue: Save 25% off select Blue microphones.
  • Corsair: Pick up the small MM100 gaming cloth for $16, down from $25.
  • HTC VIVE: Save $600 off the Cosmos Elite, $500 off the Cosmos and $500 off the Vive Pro VR headsets.
  • Netgear: Get 33% off the Nighthawk 4 Stream LTE Wi-Fi 6 router.
  • Oculus Quest 2: Receive $100 Amazon credit with every Oculus Quest 2 VR headset purchase, for both the 128GB and 256GB models.
  • Razer: Pick up the Seiren Mini microphone for $59, down from $89.
  • SteelSeries: Save up to 48% off mousepads.
  • Tenda: Save on select Tenda routers.
  • Thermaltake: Save on a range of Thermaltake products, including mid-tower cases and mouse pads.
  • TP-Link: Save on select Wi-Fi routers, including the Deco M5 mesh system.

Check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2021 deal round-ups here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.