Gird Your Loins For For Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2021

We hope you’re ready for some red hot deals because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only a few weeks away. What started out as a sale event to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States has exploded into an international phenomenon.

Over the past decade, Australian retailers have begun to embrace the concept of Black Friday, with more and more jumping on board. What was once a distinctly American holiday has since become a term synonymous with deals and bargains.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Australia?

Black Friday normally takes place on the last Friday of November – 26 November in 2021 – but as we’ve seen over previous years, that date is more of a suggestion instead of a hard rule. Some retailers will offer some early-bird deals before Friday, or they’ll have their deals run throughout the weekend, and possibly into the following week.

The time difference between Australia and the United States is also an important factor at play here. We get to double-dip with Australian Black Friday deals, and then we can get some extra bargains when the U.S. deals start on Saturday.

There’s also Cyber Monday, a similar sale event that is specifically focused to online retailers. It’ll be taking place on the Monday following Black Friday, 29 November. Depending on the retailer, there may be some deals exclusive to Cyber Monday only too.

What Black Friday deals can we expect?

If a retailer has an online store, then there’s a very good chance they’ll be running Black Friday sales in some format.

So what retailers should you be keeping an eye on? Amazon, Catch and eBay all have pretty good track records when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. As does JB Hi-Fi, which was offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart and three months of Nintendo Switch Online during Cyber Monday.

Amazon in particular is a good place to check out if you want to take advantage of U.S.-based deals popping up on Saturday, our time.

In terms of game deals, it’d be a fair guess to say that there’ll be some nice discounts on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. If you’re looking to bulk up your game library/shame pile, you’ll definitely grab a bargain or two during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On the tech side of things, there were some decent deals on Logitech, ASUS, Western Digital, Crucial and Razer products over at Amazon last year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to suggest we’ll see similar sales for some, or maybe all, of these brands this year. Some brands also offer exclusive deals through their own web stores, so be sure to check there too.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current gaming rig, or maybe build one from scratch, this might be the perfect opportunity to pick up some necessary PC parts for cheap.

Will there be Black Friday sales for the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S had been out for less than a month so there were no deals to be had.

As for this year, when you consider the number of deals we’ve had for both console’s games and accessories over the past 12-months, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be blessed with some good Xbox and PS5 deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

The big question is whether or not we’ll see restock for the actual consoles during this period too.