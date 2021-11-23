This Christmas, The Gaming Community Is Funding Cancer Research

Christmas is a time of giving, and the good folks over at Cure Cancer are calling on gamers during this year’s festive season to do just that.

From December 1st to 25th, Cure Cancer will join forces with the Australian gaming community to raise money for cancer research.

During the Game On Cancer: Holiday Spectacular, people will be able to watch gaming livestreams from their favourite creators. Donations made during these streams put punters in the running to win exclusive merch and new release games.

So far, Game On Cancer with Cure Cancer has raised over $350,000 for cancer research, hosting Australian gaming talent like Loserfruit, Drewdog and Aussie Antics. This year, they aim to raise $100k to go towards vital cancer research.

According to a press release from the organisation, some confirmed event highlights include a ‘series of live-streamed D&D one-shot adventures based on your favourite Christmas films and an esports tournament in partnership with Esports Media House, esports events specialists, featuring some special guest players’.

Video game variety channel Back Pocket has come on board as ambassadors, but Cure Cancer is calling on even more Australian streamers to sign up for the event via Tiltify to do their part. Streamers that get involved and help raise funds will level up their event XP to earn exclusive Game On Cancer merch for their community. No cons, just pros!

As an early festive treat, PandaTV took to Twitch for a pre-release look at Magic the Gathering: Crimson Vow in conjunction with Good Games Australia. GGA then who provided the pre-release game and lots of prizes for donors to win during the stream.

In the fight against cancer, the gaming community has always been charitable. Just look at Awesome Games Done Quick raising a record-breaking $2.2 million to go toward cancer prevention. Amazing things happen when we band together for a good cause.

If you’re keen to get involved, you can head to Game On Cancer’s website for more info.