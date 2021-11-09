Community Review: Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Reviews dropped for two pretty big games over the past week: Call of Duty: Vanguard and Unpacking. Big and small. Yin and yang. One game is kind and understated, the other is bullish and noisy. Both games are generating quite a bit of chatter online. Naturally, when there’s some discourse around the traps, we like to know what you think.

Both Unpacking and Call of Duty: Vanguard have generated enough conversation where it feels warranted to run Community Review pieces for those games. Let’s then kick things off today with the more divisive of the two — Call of Duty: Vanguard — and we’ll reconvene tomorrow for Unpacking.

It can be hard to gauge overall sentiment for a new entry in the Call of Duty franchise because its players all want and enjoy the different things. The mode that seems to be copping the most criticism across social media is the beloved, traditional Zombies mode.

The game has pulled in reasonable critic numbers on Metacritic. At the time of writing, the PS5 version sits at 77, while the PC version rates higher at 81. It’s the user scores that tell a different story. The PS5 version rates only a 5.4, while the PC version rates a 6.2.

So far, I’ve only been able to put time into the campaign, which has been a very Call of Duty experience. The old maxim of “if you’ve played one CoD campaign, you’ve played them all” certainly still stands. I haven’t dared dip a toe into the multiplayer yet. For me, tackling the barbarism of online CoD requires a stiff drink and a bit of a pep talk.

But I’m keen to hear what you think. How have you found Call of Duty: Vanguard so far? What do you like about this instalment and what’s not working for you? How do you feel about the series going back to World War 2 again?