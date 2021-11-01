Cosplayer Simply Becomes Angelina Jolie

I’ve featured the work of Alyson Tabbitha a bunch of times here on Kotaku, because she’s just the best. Her make-up work is transformative, and in the past she has shape-shifted into everyone from Wonder Woman to Jack Sparrow to Leeloo Dallas.

Her latest effort is Angelina Jolie’s Thena, from Marvel’s Eternals. Note that this isn’t full cosplay; this is “just” a make-up test, with the full suit for a full-body cosplay shoot a work in progress.

But still, holy shit! Every time I think it’s funny and entirely implausible that Agent 47 can just walk into a bathroom, change his outfit and have the whole world think he’s a new man, I should remember that some people genuinely have this power, even if it takes a little longer to apply the finishing touches than Hitman might have us believe.

You can see more of Alyson’s cosplay work at her Facebook page, and for a detailed rundown of just how she works her make-up magic, here’s a recent video showing how she cosplayed as Emma Stone’s Cruella.

