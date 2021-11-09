See Games Differently

EB Games Has Added A Condition To PS5, Xbox Series X Preorders That’s Clearly Aimed At Scalpers

David Smith

Published 48 mins ago: November 9, 2021 at 11:38 am -
EB Games has reopened preorders for PS5 Disc consoles and Xbox Series X consoles from 9 a.m. AEDT today.

In a move to prevent scalpers from nabbing the lot, you’ll have to visit your local store to put in an order. If you’re not sure where your nearest EB Games store is, you can find out here.

EB Games requires a minimum deposit of $200 for both PS5 and Xbox console preorders. There’s also a hard limit of one console per customer, another move to keep the scalpers at bay.

EB advises that the preorder stock of both consoles is extremely limited. Orders placed today are expected to arrive in mid-November to December. If you’re hoping to secure one of these consoles for Christmas, this could be your last, best chance to do so.

You certainly don’t need us to tell you how hard these consoles have been to come by this past year.

As always, EB has trade deals in place.

At EB Games, the PS5 Disc console retails for $749.95. That will drop that to $499 if you trade in a PS4 Pro console to. A 500GB PS4 will bring the price down to AU$549.

It’s a similar story with the Xbox Series X, which also retails at $749. Trading in an Xbox One X console will drop the price to $499. An Xbox One S brings the price down to $549.

If you do intend to trade in your old console, don’t forget that you’ll need cables and a controller to receive the full trade-in value.

Good luck out there, bargain hunters.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Comments

  • ” If you’re hoping to secure one of these consoles for Christmas, this could be your last, best chance to do so.”

    Such is the extent that the consumerist mindset has penetrated our culture, where being unable to buy someone a thing from Christmas is considered catastrophic! A disaster! May the lord have mercy upon the unfortunate soul who couldn’t buy the 700 dollar video-game console in time for a petulant child.

    Untangling society from capitalism won’t fix that.

    Reply

    • Take it easy, Joker. They put one line in about it being an opportunity to secure the console as a Christmas present, the rest was all your inclusion/projection.

      Reply

    • Or maybe just…you know as a present, or to be able to play the best games that come out by then…and around the time most people have holidays from school/work?

      Reply
