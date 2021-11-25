Fire At Super Nintendo World, But Thankfully No One Was Injured

On Tuesday, a maintenance worker discovered at fire in the indoor area of the Yoshi’s Adventure attraction at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles were called, but thankfully no one was injured as the park was already closed for the day.

According to NHK, a portion of the ceiling measuring two square meters in the ride’s indoor area was burnt. The fire, however, was quickly extinguished. The Super Nintendo World area remained closed the following day but reopened on Thursday.

Here is how Universal Studios Japan describes the Yoshi’s Adventure attraction:

Go on a journey with Yoshi Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt! Use the Captain’s map to find 3 mysterious eggs! Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that’s perfect for the whole family.

Time Out Tokyo reports that Yoshi’s Adventure will remain closed until further notice. Universal Studios Japan will announce when the ride reopens via Twitter, so if you are planning on visiting USJ, do check in advance. Hopefully, the damaged section can be repaired in a timely manner so that park visitors can enjoy the Yoshi ride.

This kid-friendly attraction has run into problems before. As Kotaku reported previously, a Goomba statue toppled over at Super Nintendo World’s Yoshi’s Adventure attraction in Universal Studios Japan this past August. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The fallen Goombas were carried away by staff, and the following morning, the Yoshi’s Adventure suspended operation for the purpose of a safety check. The ride went into operation again once that was completed, but the Goombas were removed.

Super Nintendo World opened on March 18 after a state of emergency had been declared in Osaka, following two delays related to the pandemic.