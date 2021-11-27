Here’s When You Can Play Fortnite’s The End Event In Australian Times

Fortnite is bringing its cross-over heavy second chapter to a close with one last event, but when does The End kick-off in Australian times?

After nine seasons, The End will finally bring Fortnite: Chapter Two to a close. The Chapter Two island now bears the scars of each progressive season, the biome remaining familiar but deteriorating in key ways. With The Convergence now complete, The Cube Queen is ready to begin the next stage of her plans for the island. Players will have to gather en masse to battle her back and try to foil her plans.

This latest live event, ominously titled The End, is a one-time-only event. If you miss it, you’ll have to catch it on YouTube because it won’t ever be repeated in-game. You’ll be joining parties of 16 to participate in the event, and everyone there on the day will unlock a commemorative loading screen and wrap. Lobbies for the event will open 30 minutes before kick-off, so you’ll have time to wake up, pour a coffee, and rub the sleep out of your eyes before logging in. You will need to be logged in and ready during this 30-minute window to reserve your spot.

The event itself will take place on the morning of December 5, 2021. See below for when you can jump into Fortnite‘s The End event in Australian times.

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

8:00 AM AEDT

QLD



7:00 AM AEST

NT



6:30 AM ACST

SA

7:30 AM ACDT

WA

5:00 AM AWST

NZ

10:00 AM NZDT

Fortnite will be running a Power Leveling Weekend from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29 to help players finish off their Season 8 progress. Log into the game any time until the end of the weekend to gain an extra 225,000 XP to help buff up your season total. And, starting on December 1 at 1:00 AM AEDT, Bargain Bin Week returns so that you can blow all the gold bars you’ve collected across the season.

The last time Fortnite closed a chapter, also with an event called “The End”, it seemingly ended its own universe by sucking it into a crack in reality. The servers went down for a day, before returning to life with the Chapter 2 map and numerous gameplay improvements. Will we see something similar with this event? Will we return to the map from Chapter One, or are we off to a third island altogether? Let us know your conspiracy theories in the comments below.

Fortnite is out now on just about every platform there is.