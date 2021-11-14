Forza Horizon 5 Has Some Amazing And Silly Car Horns

Forza Horizon 5 is fantastic. If you look up fun in the dictionary you’ll see a gif of someone hitting a massive ramp in Forza Horizon 5 in a car covered in anime at like 322 km/h while listening to the Beastie Boys. What I’m saying is, it’s really, really good. And Forza Horizon 5 also contains some of the best, dumbest and wildest car horns I’ve ever heard before. Want your car’s horn to just be the Killer Instinct theme song? Well, Forza has got you covered. And then some.

Forza Horizon 5 was released last week for Xbox consoles and PC. Since then, critics, like Kotaku’s own Ari Notis, have shared ample amounts of praise for the colourful open-world racer. And millions of players love it too. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest launch for an Xbox Game Studios release in the company’s history and it already has over 4.5 million active players across PC and console. And while I know most of those people are playing the game for all the cool jumps and sweet cars, I have to imagine the awesome list of novelty car horns is helping to bring in a few people too. (Like at least 40 of those 4.5 million, right?)

Within Forza Horizon 5 you’ll find a huge list of custom horns within the garage tab of within the home menu. This is also where you can upgrade and tune your cars, buy some new ones or sell some stinkers.

Check out the video below for a nice overview of every horn in the game.

Some of these horns are your boring, run-of-the-mill honks and beeps. Who cares! More interesting horns are found in the musical and sound effect sections. Here you can find stuff like “Ride Of The Valkyries,” “Jingle Bells,” and uh… the Halo theme. Or the Sea of Thieves theme song. Or more specific stuff, like the song from Banjo-Kazooie’s Spiral Mountain level. Or, one of my personal faves, the Doom E1M1 song.

Beyond some wild song choices, you can find a huge (HUGE) list of sound effects ranging from laser blasts, whistles, wolf howling, doorbells, dial-up modems, and more. And because Forza is a Microsoft-owned product, someone decided to stick some Microsoft noises in here. For example, you can have a horn that is just the call noise from Microsoft’s Slack-alternative, Teams. Or the Windows 10 notification noise. Or even the Windows XP shutdown jingle. Oh and because Microsoft/Xbox own Halo, yes you can get the sound effect from the Grunt Birthday Party Skull as your horn. Or weirder, the sound of the Chief’s shield recharging.

(And yes, I know some of these were in Horizon 4, but I barely played that one because driving around England was boring.)

The only thing I hate about these horns is that I have none of these cool horns. On my last wheel spin, I almost got the Halo theme car horn, but instead, I got a stupid supercar. I have like 20 of those. Give me the silly horns, please. I also think the horns need an easy-to-access in-game weapon-wheel-like system to instantly swap between the various stupid horns.

Also, Mircosoft if you are looking for good horns to add to this already massive list, may I suggest the Fus-Ro-Dah dragon shout from Skyrim. Oh and maybe the death noise from Minecraft.

Now, if you excuse me, I’m going to go back to farming wheel spins in Forza Horizon 5 so I can get some more silly horns.