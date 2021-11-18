All The Gaming Deals In ALDI’s Black Friday Sale

ALDI’s got some pretty hot gaming deals Black Friday running next week. There’s a catch though: they aren’t kicking off on Friday, they’re actually starting early on Wednesday. If you were basically looking to overhaul your home set-up on a budget, they’ve pretty much got you covered.

Let’s start with the Black Friday gear you’ll be able to hit your local ALDI store for on the day.

This is actually a bit of a ripper deal based on the spec. The max resolution is 2560 x 1080 (or WFHD). It’s an IPS panel that supports AMD FreeSync and HDR10. For under AU$300, and particularly if you’re running an AMD card that can take advantage of FreeSync, that’s an absolute bargain.

If you, like us, gave your gaming chairs a pretty thorough workout during lockdown, it might be time for an upgrade. But if you can’t quite justify the price of an AKRacing or Secret Lab seat, perhaps this reasonably priced gaming chair might save you some coin.

If you just need 4K res in a hurry, and you’re not terribly particular about things like OLED blacks or HDR colour, this is a decent all-rounder. The spec list is short, this is a no-frills panel, but for the size and resolution output, the price is certainly very attractive.

Online exclusives

So that’s what you can just walk into your local ALDI and grab on the day. Now we’ll get into the gear that’s considered an online exclusive. There are a couple of these items that ALDI says will be timed to go live throughout the day to ensure a fair chance at copping one, so make sure you’re watching their socials and their website for times.

This is kind of the perfect gaming desk for someone who lives in an apartment and only has a small amount of space to work with. The cable management tray is a solid add, and the adjustable height is also a pleasant bonus. And for under $300, not a bad deal at all considering its utility. This is one of Aldi’s timed drops so keep an eye on the website for details around when you can snag it.

We can see this one going absolutely off during the sale. It’s a 15″ Full HD display with a max res of 1920 x 1080. The CPU is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with variable clockspeed of 3.30 – 4.20GHz. It’s got 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB m.2 drive. There’s a 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti under the hood, which is less grunty than the desktop version but certainly no slouch for a laptop GPU. Beyond that, the usual bells and whistles appear — WiFi and Bluetooth on the board, and a Windows 11 install. Not bad. This is one of ALDI’s timed deals, so again keep an eye on their socials and website for when it’s going live.

Can’t really argue with the price. As far as functionality goes, this one’s fairly basic. 10,000 DPI, RGB lighting, 7 programmable buttons. Solid, and super cheap.

ALDI’s listing has this as a mechanical board with Outemu brown switches. Beyond the claim of 100% anti-ghosting, it doesn’t really go much deeper on spec. There’s no information on key actuation, for instance. And really, that’s fine. A $60 mechanical board is a bargain, even if it may not be as feature rich as some of its competitors.