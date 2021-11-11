Here Are The Cheapest Copies of GTA: The Trilogy In Australia

Strap yourselves in because today’s the day the digital editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy hit online shelves. Alas, if you’re hanging on for a physical copy you’ll have to wait until December 7.
As one of the biggest and most popular franchises in the world, you’ll find GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on all of the major gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Despite the initial eye-watering price tag for a remaster that was originally released back in 2005, this time around you’re getting three expansive games in a shiny new bundle. GTA: The Trilogy includes three of its franchise-defining games: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas.
While the last time Rockstar “enhanced” a GTA game it had a whole slew of issues, so it would be a rude shock if the developer didn’t learn from its past mistakes. However, a number of leaks have made this remaster all the more exciting with new achievements to look forward to as well as a bunch of hilarious and meme-related references (hello, Bigfoot).
So buckle up because we’ve rounded up the best prices from your local Aussie retailers to help you snag a great deal ahead of the big release date.
Where can you get GTA: The Trilogy for cheap?
For the cheapest copy of the PS4 and Xbox editions, Amazon Australia has got your back with $74.99 while it also holds first place for the Nintendo Switch with just $68. Pricing is pretty consistent across all of the other major Australian retailers, averaging at $79 for PS4 and Xbox and $68 for Switch.
Here’s every major retailer in Australia where you can pick up the remastered GTA: The Trilogy for cheap:
- Amazon Australia: $74.99 (PS4 | Xbox) + free shipping
- JB Hi-Fi: $79 (PS4 | Xbox)
- Big W: $79 (PS4 | Xbox)
- The Gamesmen: $79 (PS4 | Xbox)
- EB Games: $99.95 (PS4 | Xbox)
And here’s where you can pick up the remastered GTA: The Trilogy for Nintendo Switch:
But if you can’t handle the wait, don’t forget you can always jump online to purchase your digital copy for full price.