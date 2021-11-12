Gucci Is Selling An Xbox Series X For $US10,000 ($13,660)

Since the Xbox Series X launched a year and two days ago, it’s been impossible to get your hands on one — a situation that’s not likely to abate any time soon, thanks to an ongoing confluence of factors. For some well-heeled gamers, however, there’s soon to be another avenue. Italian luxury fashion house Gucci will soon sell a small crop customised Xbox Series X consoles (plus accoutrements) for $US10 ($14),000 ($13,660).

That price tag includes more than just an Xbox Series X, which typically sells for $US499 ($682) (well, when stock is available). For one, it’s somewhat snazzier than the typical matte black offering. Gucci’s features a laser-engraved pattern that, to quote from the marketing copy, is “an evolution of the original Gucci Rhombi design from the ‘30s [in which] the GG pattern becomes a wordplay — not only representing Guccio Gucci’s initials but also the gaming phrase ‘Good Game.’”

It also comes with two Xbox controllers, both in retail-edition matte black save for a patented Gucci stripe down the left grip. (Every new Xbox comes with one controller. And you can design your own controller at Microsoft’s proprietary store for $US70 ($96) via the Xbox Design Lab. You can even engrave statements, like “Eat the Rich” or “Joe Biden Forgive Student Loan Debt Challenge,” for a small fee.)

You also get bundled-in access to Xbox Game Pass, but it’s unclear at this juncture how long the sub lasts. I’ll bet you a month that it’s just a three-month card. (A monthly subscription costs $US10 ($14), or $US15 ($20) if you want the premium tier.)

And last but not least, this bundle comes with a bag.

Photo: Gucci

Gucci will sell 100 consoles at some of its highest-profile brick-and-mortar stores — including the Wooster Street outpost in Manhattan, the sumptuous Gucci Circolo in Milan, and the Shibuya location in Tokyo — on Wednesday, November 17.

Look. It’s Friday. It’s been a long week. Have yourself some fun in the comments.