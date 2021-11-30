Sorry Folks, Valve Is Still Not Working On Half-Life 3

By now, you know the drill. Those of you waiting long by the river for Half-Life 3 news are well used to hearing that it’s not coming. You’ll be unsurprised to learn that, yes, it is still not coming.

Spoilers for the conclusion of Half-Life Alyx follow.

Despite Half-Life: Alyx allusions that Gordon Freeman’s story would continue, Tyler McVicker of Valve News Network reports in a new video that no such continuation is currently in development.

According to McVicker’s sources,

“No, at the current time, there isn’t a major development team working on anything outside of the few pieces of software that are specifically tailored for hardware right now. Valve is trying to get the Steam Deck out and, like many people have observed, the Steam Deck has been significantly more successful than originally anticipated, so Valve is throwing a lot at it.”

First announced in July, the Steam Deck is essentially Valve’s version of the Nintendo Switch with the added bonus of being able to play games right from your Steam library (though upon research, there is no confirmed $10 Calculator app for the Steam Deck, a staple of the Nintendo Switch).

The console will be available in three models, the base model with 64GB of internal storage for $US400 (AUD$542), and the two solid-state drive consoles for $US529 (AUD$716) (for 256GB) and $US649 (AUD$885) (for 512GB). Running on the latest version of Valve’s SteamOS software, which is based on Linux, all models of the console will be able to run any game available in the Steam library. Its original release date was December of this year but said release has been pushed back to February 2022.

McVicker continues, explaining Valve’s current focuses further.

“Valve is working on a piece of software to best showcase what the Steam Deck is capable of doing – Citadel. This is a nostalgia fest, this is a Half-Life based FPS/RTS hybrid that is co-operatively based. Think about Left 4 Dead and Alien Swarm, and RTS and Half-Life all having a baby”

If you’re still holding out hope for Half-Life 3, you might be waiting a while for it. It’s a noble goal and I respect the hustle. I hope your faith is rewarded in time, but don’t expect it to come too soon. Sorry folks.