Lantern Flare Gives White Some Nice Removal And Heals In Innistrad: Crimson Vow

The Innistrad: Crimson Vow expansion is around the corner for Magic: The Gathering players, and as we move through this funky world of subtitles that have subtitles, we’re confronted with full names like Magic: The Gathering: Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

We’ve got a sneak peak at one of the white cards that’ll be available, which you can see below:

Lantern Flare shows off the Cleave mechanic, which can be used to cast the card for additional mana. Doing so will negate some of the limiting effects of the description text. In this case X becomes the amount of mana you spent instead of the number of creatures you control. The versatility makes this a damn handy card to have whether you’re in the early or late game.

Looking through some of the other cards Wizards of the Coast has shown off, it looks like this system will mostly be used for multi-colour decks. Casted normally, Lantern Flare is a white card, but if you’re running white/red, you can make use of the Cleave.

You can get a full rundown of the mechanic below:

Training is another mechanic introduced, as are Blood Tokens. Returning systems are Daybound and Nightbound, Disturb, and Exploit.

You can also find a full list of Crimson Vow mechanics are here.

If you’re playing MTG: Online or Arena, you’ll have access to the Innistrad: Crimson Vow expansion on November 11th. Tabletop players will need to wait until November 19th.

You can check out some of the packs and collectibles you can get for Crimson Vow here.