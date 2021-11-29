Jump Force Is On Sale For $US6 ($8) Before It Goes Offline In August 2022

Jump Force, a game that will be summarily executed by its publisher in just a few short months, is discounted to just $US6 ($8) as part of Steam’s fall sale — so this may be your last chance to grab the anime arena-fighter before the game is delisted on February 7, 2022, and sees its online services disabled in August.

Jump Force, which combines the universes of well over a dozen Shonen Jump series, including One Piece, Death Note, and Hunter x Hunter, is also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo’s online storefronts. It was met with a muted critical response upon its release in 2018 and, as with many anime arena fighters, has not been widely adopted by the notoriously fickle fighting game community — many of whom argue that the game’s focus on flashy moves and simple characters undercut any potential competitive depth.

Publisher Bandai Namco listed the services that will be disabled and when along with the announcement in a blog post earlier this month. Most online gameplay and features like the rewards centre will disappear in August 2022. But peer-to-peer multiplayer, single-player gameplay, and any DLC bought before that, too, goes away will still be playable. So picking up Jump Force now isn’t entirely a lost cause.

Some of the game’s fans have called for a flat price cut in the face of Jump Force’s impending doom — one that would allow as many players as possible to experience the game before it goes offline — and this is probably the closest they’ll get.

Originals of the three games included in the newly released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Syndicate, and Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 faced their own availability issues recently, too. While Jump Force may not be the first or a particularly significant example of copyright law’s toll on games preservation, instances like these represent a major threat to the future of the medium.