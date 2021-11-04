Massive Animal Crossing Update Releases Super Early

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ impending v2.0 patch, you can breathe a sigh of relief: Nintendo has apparently pushed the massive update live way ahead of its November 5 release date. Most folks were expecting to download it tomorrow night but, nope, Christmas came early.

Nintendo first detailed the contents of the v2.0 update last month during a meaty Direct presentation. There’s almost too much stuff, but the most notable additions include returning characters Brewster and Kapp’n, noise-making Gyroids, ordinances that allow you to customise how your island and its inhabitants operate, a bunch of new furniture (yes, the Froggy chair is back), an updated list of hairstyles, and so much more.

And that’s not all. In addition to the free Animal Crossing: New Horizons v2.0 update, fans can also purchase the game’s first (and last) paid downloadable content, Happy Home Paradise. This expansion allows players to design vacation homes for the series’ huge cast of animal villagers and even carry those design tools over to their main island for even more ways to customise their homes. Happy Home Paradise doesn’t appear to live yet but there’s enough in the main update to tide even the most diehard fans over for a little bit.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons first launched on March 20, 2020 and became an immediate hit for the Nintendo Switch, thanks in part to folks being stuck inside during the early days of the covid-19 pandemic.

But over a year later, even dedicated players were finding themselves with little reason to return to their islands. The announcement of this new update was cause for massive celebration from the community, many of whom are now almost certainly watching a slowly filling progress bar as their games update.

Happy Animal Crossing day, folks. I hope it’s everything you’ve ever wanted out of New Horizons and more. As for me, I’m terrified of how my island must look now and will probably sit this one out.