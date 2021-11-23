Get A Job: Mighty Kingdom’s Graduate Intake Program Opens Next Week

South Australian developer Mighty Kingdom will again open its annual graduate intake program in 2022. If you’re a fresh game dev graduate looking to get your foot in the door of the local industry, here’s a golden opportunity.

MK will be filling grad positions across Game Design, 3D Art, Tech Art, and Programming disciplines. Successful applicants receive a full 12-month contract.

Applications to join the program are open for just a week from November 30 to December 7, 2021. Your best bet for catching the link to the application page will be on Mighty Kingdom’s socials, so keep a sharp eye on their Twitter and Facebook. Only applications from those who satisfy specific criteria will make it through. You must have:

to have graduated between November 2020 and November 2021

working rights within Australia

the ability to relocate to South Australia because the roles are in-person

If you can tick all three of those boxes, then you’re golden. Successful graduate intake candidates should expect to hear back from Mighty Kingdom by December 10 at the earliest, with next steps kicking off in the new year. There’s a few tests involved to gauge aptitude and ability and, if all goes according to plan, you’ll be ready to start in March.

Founded in 2010, Mighty Kingdom has since become Australia’s largest headquartered games developer. The studio that has expanded rapidly throughout the pandemic, onboarding a huge amount of new talent as it staffs up for a big year in 2022. It has previously worked on games like Ava’s Manor, Lego Friends: Heartlake Rush, Peter Rabbit Run, and Conan Chop Chop.

If you’re keen to get involved, you can find out more about Mighty Kingdom’s graduate intake program here.