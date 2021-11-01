See Games Differently

More People Are Playing Left 4 Dead 2 Than Back 4 Blood

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: November 2, 2021 at 5:45 am -
Filed to:blood
first person shootershematologyhorror video gamesleft 4 deadmultiplayer online gamesmultiplayer video gamesturtle rock studiosvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
More People Are Playing Left 4 Dead 2 Than Back 4 Blood
Screenshot: Valve

A quick perusal of Steam-tracking sites indicates that players returned to Left 4 Dead 2 in droves following the October 12 launch of spiritual successor Back 4 Blood, so much so that the older game is now more popular than the newer one.

Helmed by original Left 4 Dead developers Turtle Rock Studios, the similarly named Back 4 Blood is considered by many to be a straight-up continuation to the company’s earlier co-op shooter. Back 4 Blood follows the winning Left 4 Dead formula, tasking a team of four players with travelling from Point A to Point B in long, involved levels filled to the brim with procedurally generated zombie hordes both mundane and special. The new game is ok, if maybe too complicated and stat-heavy by half.

Left 4 Dead 2, on the other hand, is so good that it continues to enjoy a robust community nearly 12 years after its original release. According to SteamDB, the playerbase dropped off a little bit after Back 4 Blood hit the scene but has since come roaring back, surpassing the newer game earlier this week. I’m no statistician, but looking at this chart, it’s almost as if Back 4 Blood’s release directly led to a resurgence for Left 4 Dead 2, with the former’s numbers dropping dramatically as the latter’s picked up speed.

As of this writing, 23,816 folks are playing Left 4 Dead 2 as opposed to the 17,474 logged into Back 4 Blood.

While a special Halloween sale dropping Left 4 Dead 2’s price down to just $US1.99 ($3) for the weekend may have something to do with its recent rise in players, the last year as a whole has been pretty good for the game. GitHyp reports that Left 4 Dead 2’s playerbase has been more active throughout 2021 than any time in the last six years, though it should be noted that this weekend’s 80% off sale wasn’t the first it’s enjoyed this year.

Of course, this in no way accounts for consoles, where only Back 4 Blood is free for tens of millions of Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Read More: 13 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood was always going to live in the shadow of Left 4 Dead 2, a legacy that Turtle Rock was apparently comfortable leaning into when it came to naming its new project. That said, there’s no ignoring that something is just fundamentally off with Back 4 Blood. What could have been a wonderful continuation of Left 4 Dead’s legacy is instead saddled with a bunch of superfluous junk — like comparing stats between guns and deck-building — that too often brings the action to a grinding halt.

During my brief time with Back 4 Blood, I often found myself wondering why I wasn’t just playing Left 4 Dead 2 instead. I guess I wasn’t alone.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.