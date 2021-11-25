New Shouting Game Will Really Boil Your Piss

That Really Boils My Piss is a neat little itch.io game that lets you vent your frustrations with the office in the most direct, cathartic way imaginable: by screaming.

The game is very simple; all you do is walk into the room, move around with your keyboard then, whenever you feel like it, you shout into your microphone. And when you do, the audio will play back in the game, and blow away everything in its path. Eat shit, Steve from accounts, as you fall forever in the endless black of space.

Here’s the official summary from creator Helen O’Dell:

you ever get so frustrated you just want to scream? me too! however, that’s not generally very socially acceptable or effective, so i made this toy to work out some of that anger. use arrow keys to move around, and use your microphone to yell at everything until it’s all gone and you can have a nice float. (if you don’t want to shout, that sort of defeats the point, but you can blow or tap on your microphone for much the same effect.) keyboard and microphone required to play! this is very much a work in progress made by a solo dev (with lots of help and advice), so things will be a little clunky. i’ll be polishing and editing this whenever i feel like it, so keep an eye out for sparse updates! (important note: this build doesn’t work 100% of the time but you can alt+F4 out and try again)

Please note the “doesn’t work” advice; the first time I tried it it didn’t work at all, but the second time it worked just fine. And if you dig it, here’s some background on the game that includes some very cool art for the playable character.

You can play the game here.