Nike’s New League Of Legends Sneakers Are Fantastic

Our up-and-down year of video games x sneaker releases continues, with the latest collaboration being between Nike and the League of Legends Pro League.

For the last couple of years, Nike has been the official apparel supplier of the Pro League, and while I had nothing nice to say about their initial jersey offerings — which was the same outdated football kit design copy+pasted 15 times over — I have nothing but nice things to say about these new shoes.

Image: Nike

These Dunk Lows have been designed for the players in the Pro League, so it’s unclear if they’ll ever become available for the general public to (try and) buy. If they are, though, that would be wonderful, because I love everything about them. The basic colourway is great (as is the white x red contrast on the laces and inner), but there are also a ton of nice little touches as well, like the texturing effect on the toebox and a dragonscale pattern down the side.

Image: Nike

That’s the stuff you can see in daylight. In the dark, the swoosh is a combination of glow-in-the-dark and 3M reflective materials, which will light up like:

Image: Nike

This isn’t the first time Nike has done a good job on LoL-related footwear; for last year’s World Championships they released a whole line of clothing and footwear, of which these Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFTs were the highlight:

Image: Nike

MORE SNEAKERS:

Image: Nike

These have been teased by sneaker types for months now, but over the last few days Nike has finally come out and made them official: over the next few weeks we’re getting not one but two pairs of Dunk Highs paying homage to Gundam.

Image: Puma

So Puma has had the Nintendo licence for a little while now, and where their first Mario shoes were a miss, their second attempts were an improvement. These next ones though, with an Animal Crossing theme, are easily the best yet.