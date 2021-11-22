Nintendo Games Are Actually On Sale For Once

No one tell Doug Bowser, but GameStop actually has Nintendo games on sale for under $US40 ($55). Shocking, I know!

With American capitalism’s darkest ritual just around the corner, GameStop has released their Black Friday deals and they’re genuinely pretty good. There are discounted games across every platform, but the store’s Switch selection is the real standout by boasting some of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen for first party Nintendo games.

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to sales and price drops, Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon are still $US40 ($55) each for example — which they will likely remain until the end of time. Even within their own digital marketplace, significant discounts are rare. Nintendo doesn’t really have the pressure to put their games on sale either. The company’s games and design ethos are unique enough that it just isn’t viable for Microsoft or Sony to compete and so, on account of the blind, invisible, and decrepit hand of the market, prices remain stagnant.

If, for some reason, you have yet to play Breath of the Wild in the almost five years since its initial release, you can pick it up for a surprisingly low $US27 ($37), along with Mario’s last 2D adventure New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which originally came out on the WiiU, Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which is only $US13 ($18), and half a dozen other games including Xenoblade Chronicles which is currently sitting in my cart or Paper Mario: The Origami King which I’ve heard is excellent.

For those of you who disdain physical editions, you’ll be happy to know that the digital versions of all of these games are also on sale for the same price as long as you give the money to GameStop and not Doug Bowser. Mr. Bowser will be fine though, I promise.