Level Up Your Nintendo Switch With These Essential Accessories

Are you ready to upgrade your Nintendo Switch experience? Whether that’s equipping you with a more old-school (read: comfortable) controller or expanding your storage capacity from a measly 32GB, we’ve got you covered with a host of mega solid accessories to take your console from basic to slick.

You can explore our must-have accessories to ensure your next playthrough is all the more enjoyable below.

Upgrade from a Joy-Con to a controller

Now, you might have no problems with holding the Joy-Cons in each hand or slotting them into the controller frame that comes with the console. More power to you, but I prefer something more traditional and sturdy when playing games.

Thankfully, Nintendo has the Switch Pro Controller, which I find to be a more comfortable experience than using the Joy-Cons. Plus, these bad boys are currently discounted for $89 (RRP $99.95).

If you want something a bit cheaper, the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is a great alternative. It’s as comfortable and responsive as a Pro controller, but at a more affordable price tag. Some might even say it’s the best controller for the Nintendo Switch. The 8BitDo Pro 2 can also double as a Bluetooth controller for your PC, so you can get some extra use there too.

As an added bonus, these controllers are also a good way to avoid the dreaded Joy-Con drift.

Invest in your Nintendo Switch’s protection

If you’re a big fan of playing your Switch on the go, then you know how important it is to have a durable, protective case for it. If you’ve somehow managed to not buy a storage case yet, you really should make the investment. I know a guy who just tosses his Switch into his bag, uncovered. Just thinking about that stresses me out.

This storage case is big enough to hold your Nintendo Switch, two sets of extra Joy Cons, up to 8 games, and whatever extra accessories you need to bring along. There’s plenty of padding too, so it’ll survive any potentially dire knocks.

Perhaps you’ve upgraded or recently purchased the Nintendo Switch OLED model and you’re looking for a sleek new case to protect your shiny new console. Nintendo have got you covered with this double whammy of a carrying case and screen protector bundle. But if you’re looking for an all-in-one Switch OLED case then this is a godsend because it can hold all of your accessories in the one spot – your console, Pro Controller and up to 24 game cartridges.

If you’re travelling with your Switch and are a bit strapped for space, why not leave its bulky dock behind and play in handheld mode? If you do want to hook up your Switch to a TV, this USB-C Hub adapter will get you the same results of plugging it into the dock, while taking up considerably less space.

If you’re fine with just playing your Switch in handheld mode, you can keep its battery charged with a portable AC Adapter.

Expand your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity

Despite being a fairly recent console, the Nintendo Switch’s internal storage is only a disappointing 32GB. While Nintendo has bumped up the storage of the upcoming OLED Switch to 64GB, it still leaves a lot to be desired. Having to figure out which games you want to delete to make space is always an annoying slog. This is an easily fixed problem.

As far as Nintendo Switch accessories go, I’d say a micro SD card is the most essential. For less than $50 you can give your Nintendo Switch’s storage a massive bump up with this 256GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card. That should be more than enough to meet your storage needs.

Bonus Nintendo Switch accessories

If you want an extra layer of protection for your Switch, grabbing a pack of screen protectors will help you to avoid any unfortunate scratches. These transparent tempered glass protectors are thick enough to resist damage but thin enough that they won’t diminish the console’s visibility or touch features.

This Nintendo Switch case gives you something sturdier to grip onto when playing in handheld mode while providing a bit of extra cushioning if you just happen to drop your console.

If you’re someone who thrives on aesthetics and personalising your gaming consoles, you might be interested in picking up a skin for your Nintendo Switch. Most Nintendo Switch skins, like this Animal Crossing one, are just sticker decals that can cover your console, dock and Joy-Cons.