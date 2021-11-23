Solid MicroSD Bargains to Boost Your Switch Storage

We love our Nintendo Switches. We do not love its depressing 32GB of internal storage.

The Nintendo Switch has now been out for almost five years. If you haven’t maxed out your storage capacity yet, you’re well on your way. While its quick archive software feature is a godsend, if you’re someone who plays multiple games at the same time you probably can’t relate.

While the newly released Nintendo Switch OLED had its internal storage bumped up to 64GB, that’s not a major improvement. Many of us aren’t interested in buying another console, nor do we have the cashola.

In any case, there’s nothing bad about having more storage. Wiggle room is essential in the gaming sphere.

The good news is, you can currently buy a beast of a microSD that will increase your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage space eightfold – and it’s on sale for over 60% off for Black Friday.

What micro SD cards are currently on sale?

Head on over to Amazon where you can pick up a 256GB SanDisk Extreme micro SD card for an extremely nice $42.99. With a usual price tag of around $108.99, you can boost your storage while saving yourself almost $66.

Although, the Switch only supports speeds up to 95MB/s, this micro SD has a blazing read speed of up to 160MB/s. So while you won’t get the maximum speed output, you’ll still get a solid boost.

If you want to stick with your brand loyalty, you can nab a 128GB Nintendo x SanDisk MicroSDXC for $22.99, down from $59.

You can also get a non-Nintendo 128GB microSD for a smidge cheaper if you roll with SanDisk. Right now, its bestselling 128GB Ultra microSD is 67% off and is going for $15.99 (down from $49).

If you think 256GB might not do the job for you, you can also grab a 512GB Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card for $94.46, down from the usual price tag of $149. SanDisk’s equally excellent 512GB Ultra micro SD is also on sale, down to $87.59 from a usual $159 RRP.

That’s a huge amount of storage space for a Nintendo Switch and should keep your well covered. Even if you don’t think come close to capping 256GB, it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.

If you still happen to find yourself frequently capping your Nintendo Switch’s storage, even after you upgrade it with all that extra space, well, I don’t think any size of micro SD card can really help you.

