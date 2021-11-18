Flying Cars And Disappearing Windscreens: Our Favourite Bugs From The GTA Trilogy Remaster

The release and subsequent roasting of Rockstar’s GTA Trilogy is seeming to give Cyberpunk 2077’s bug fuelled launch a run for their money. At least CD Project Red decided to hire the modders that were fixing and adding to its game, rather than suing them.
There’s plenty of stories about Take-Two and Rockstar’s current escapades when it comes to the GTA Trilogy, which you can browse here.
However, I want to use this opportunity to have a look at some of the goofiest bugs and glitches that players have come across while playing the GTA Trilogy. I also want to make it clear that while these bugs are very funny to me, that’s not to say that there are no positives when it comes to the remastered trilogy. There are some truly beautiful-looking parts of the remasters but these smashing renders look somewhat out of place when comparing them to the incredibly jarring character redesigns.
The Carcopters
Meanwhile in the worst remaster ever#GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/Bt7CECXfrp
— Fuck Nintendo (@FockNintendo) November 17, 2021
It’s not a bug, it’s a feature. #rockstargames #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogy #GTASanAndreas #glitch #bugs #GTA pic.twitter.com/3GPKgE2Iru
— Ngog (@NgogUK) November 12, 2021
Wee Woo#GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogy #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/aB7pYChdD8
— GrogSpeed (@GrogSpeed) November 14, 2021
Wiggle To Grow Larger
where can I get a car that gets wider the more you swerve? asking for a friend. #GrandTheftAutoTheDefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/2pPnonUfaW
— Terrytheterrifyingtyrant (@ytrewq24068606) November 14, 2021
Work It
Welcom to the Definitive Edition #GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/UQuHt83gIU
— Badger G. ???? (@BadgerGoodger) November 11, 2021
There’s Strength In Numbers
Sometimes rats will come together in a large group to join forces and function as a giant Rat King. The Rat King is much more powerful than the average rat. This is kind of like that.
^ Rockstar Games ^
v GTA Community v#GTATrilogyDE #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #GTA #GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/covnaJrz5x
— MONKDOGG (@monkdogg69) November 16, 2021
POV: You Are About To Kiss CJ
this is looking backwards while in first person, on the quadbike
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition pic.twitter.com/YD6HTGDf4A
— ProsafiaGaming (@ProsafiaGaming) November 13, 2021
Christine (1983)
GTA Trilogy is relaxing. pic.twitter.com/JySGvMJtSY
— Sir ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???? (@Diver_Down_98) November 13, 2021
So GTA:The Definitive Trilogy Seems To Be Working Fine. #GTATrilogyDefinitiveEdition #XboxSeriesS #GTASanAndreasDefinitiveEdition pic.twitter.com/sLlMiLxw9h
— Los Prada (@LosPrada96) November 12, 2021
And For My Next Trick, I Will Make This Windscreen Disappear
A Salad Fingers Reference In 2021, The Current Year
DEFINITIVE Edition. #GTATrilogy #GTASanAndreas #Switch pic.twitter.com/vLqax3PJTA
— Loading… ⚠️ERROR⚠️ (@kronole404) November 13, 2021
And last, but certainly not least…
The God Damn Rain
My Eyes Hurt Pt.1 #GrandTheftAutoSanAndreasTheDefinitiveEdition #GTA #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/7GSRX24G7O
— Janky (@JankyNedelko) November 11, 2021
Did I miss any GTA Trilogy bugs that you think are bonkers? Let us know!
