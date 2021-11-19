Over 1200 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Petition Demanding CEO Bobby Kotick Quit

The ABK Workers Alliance, a group of Activision Blizzard workers formed in response to the company’s treatment of its employees, began circulating a petition earlier today for anyone working at the publisher’s studios and offices to sign. It has now been endorsed by over 1200 workers.

This isn’t a random anonymous petition we’re talking about here; this is a public record where each worker puts their name and studio on the line in support of a statement condemning the actions of CEO Bobby Kotick, and demanding his immediate resignation.

The statement the signatures are in support of reads:

We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviours and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership — and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers. We ask that Bobby Kotick remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders.

At time of publishing, there have been 1211 signatures, which is roughly 12% of Activision Blizzard’s total workforce. While that figure seems low given the extent of the deeds being protested here, the fact workers are putting their names to it, and potentially their jobs and careers on the line in doing so, actually makes it a very impressive figure.

In response to public support of those taking part, ABK Workers Alliance have also made a public petition that fans can sign in solidarity. Its statement reads:

Bobby Kotick has proved that he does not care about his employees, and that he is not fit to be the CEO of Activision Blizzard. This petition will not guarantee his removal, but it will show him that we are not ok with him blatantly ignoring the cries of his employees. Having a petition with Activision Blizzard consumer signatures should show him how much we think he is unfit for his position. He has taken advantage of his employees for years, and this petition is only a small stepping stone. It is absolutely horrendous that someone with such power looks past all the cries of help. This petition will show that he has had his time as CEO, and he clearly cannot do it well. He needs to be removed.

At time of publication this petition has been signed over 7000 times. Kotick, despite having literally no defensible reason to remain in his position, has yet to resign, or be ousted by a complicit board of directors.