Overwatch Player Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo Dies At 20

The official Twitter account of Overwatch esports team the Philadelphia Fusion announced that Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo has passed away. He was 20 years old.

No other details were given. This tragic news comes as the Fusion broke the news just a few weeks ago in late October that Kim would be returning to play for the 2022 season.

“We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing,” wrote the Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter. “Alarm was the heart and soul of our organisation, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.”

“The Kim family and the Fusion ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time”, the team added.

Other esports teams, pros, and fans have taken to Twitter to express their deep sadness for Kim’s passing. It is a huge, sudden loss for the Overwatch community.

Born in 2001, Kim was one of the most exciting flex supports in the Overwatch League. As a rookie, Kim certainly made a big name for himself in the league. Dot Esports notes that during his first year, Kim not only won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, but also a Role Stars award and a nomination for Most Valuable Player. Prior to joining the Philadelphia Fusion, Kim played for Fusion University, the academy team in developmental series Overwatch Contenders, and was a standout prospect.

“We are UNBELIEVABLY proud of everything @alarm has accomplished during his first year in the league, from Role Star, to MVP Candidate, he is more than deserving of the title,” wrote the Fusion on Twitter at the time. He most certainly was.

Below is a montage from 2020 of Kim playing, showing off his superb skills:

May Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-Bo rest in peace. He will be missed.