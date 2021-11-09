29 Red-Hot PS4 & PS5 Deals, Including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla For $36

If you’ve been sitting tight waiting for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s price to drop then, boy, do I have news for you. Both PS4 and PS5 editions are now available for just $36 (save $63.95).

But if living your best viking life doesn’t tickle your fancy, never fear because we’ve rounded up the best PS4 and PS5 deals on the market right now, including Elden Ring, Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

As for our deal highlights, Resident Evil Village is now 50% off while Immortals Fenyx Rising has been discounted to $29.98 (RRP $69.95) – a steal for such an expansive (and underrated) open-world RPG.

Check out the awesome game deals we’ve scouted below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

PS4 and PS5 game deals under $90

If you’ve worked your way through your shame pile and are currently on the lookout for something new to play, these cheaper prices might just be the push you need. Any sale that knocks a PS5 game’s price to under $90 is a-okay by me, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

Here are the best deals you can currently grab for PS5 games:

And here’s the list of PS4 game deals:

PS4 game deals under $20

If you really want to grab some cheap games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t the only bestseller that’s on sale. God of War and Uncharted 4 in particular are perfect if you’re a big fan of open-world RPGs with hours of story to uncover. Otherwise, why not explore something out of your comfort zone, like NBA 2K21, for a chilled multiplayer experience with your mates?

The list includes:

FYI: God of War can run at 60 FPS and 4K on the PS5 too.