The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Before Pokemon lets us venture off into the unexplored past with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus, we get to explore something a bit more familiar first. Due out later this month, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the latest Pokemon series remakes and are based on the 2006 Nintendo DS games, Diamond and Pearl.

Set in the Sinnoh region, if you’ve played any Pokemon games before, you’ll know what to expect. As usual, you’ll pick a starter Pokemon before you start your travel across the region, where you’ll catch and train more Pokemon, collect Gym badges, thwart the plans of the nefarious Team Galactic, and eventually take on the Elite Four to become the new Pokemon League Champion.

These Diamond and Pearl remakes also include some new features, such as a more dynamic version of Super Contests, along with the return of the Underground. The next few months are going to be a pretty exciting time if you’re a Pokemon fan, so here’s how you can get in on the excitement while saving yourself a few bucks.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies of Shin Megami Tensei V In Australia

Where can you get Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for cheap?

Much like the other cheap Nintendo Switch game deals that we’ve covered, most Australian retailers are offering Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for $69 each. However, this isn’t the cheapest price available for these remakes. Both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen are offering Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for $68 each, with the former also offering free shipping.

EB Games is offering either game for $29 when you trade two selected games, and also includes a randomly assigned Dialga or Palkia figure.

Here’s every major retailer that you can get a cheap copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from in Australia:

Like always, there are certain Pokemon that are exclusively available to each game. So if you want to catch them all, you’ll need to find someone to trade with or pick up both of the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

If you’re looking to pick up both versions, Nintendo is also releasing a pack that contains a copy of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This dual pack has a full price of $159.95, but it looks like almost every major retailer in Australia is selling it for $134, so take your pick.

Here’s everywhere the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dual pack is on sale in Australia:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available in Australia on the Nintendo Switch from November 19.