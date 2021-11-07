Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Leak Early

Game Freak’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remasters aren’t officially out for another two weeks, but some copies of the upcoming Nintendo Switch games have already started appearing out into the wild. Now fans are combing through apparent leaked screenshots and videos for signs of previously unannounced Gen 4 content, including the Battle Frontier and Distortion World areas.

As first reported by VGC, a user claiming to have an early copy of the game posted about it on the PokeLeaks subreddit. While that user quickly deleted the post, more images and footage have started pouring out online in the 24 hours since. Earlier today, for example, a YouTube account called Pokey Masta uploaded a two-minute video showing off Brilliant Diamond’s town map and Pokédex.

Another YouTube account, Poiter’s basket, has been uploading footage from the the first few gym battles, as well as Team Galactic fights. One thing players have noticed is midi-sounding music that differs from what’s been shown in official trailers. It’s unclear if that’s an optional setting or placeholder music that will be swapped out in a day-one patch.

Leaked footage has also revealed new models, poses, and animations for some Pokémon like Bidoof and Murkrow.

New models / poses finally pic.twitter.com/EwsN9PMOLg — Centro LEAKS ????BDSP (@CentroLeaks) November 7, 2021

New Murkrow animation pic.twitter.com/VmLvywNJ2w — Centro LEAKS ????BDSP (@CentroLeaks) November 7, 2021

While players already largely know what’s in the games since they’ve been pitched as faithful remakes of the originals, some also suspect they’ll contain bonus content that Nintendo hasn’t yet revealed in the recent marketing. The potential biggest surprises would be the inclusion of the Battle Frontier and Distortion World from Pokémon Platinum.

The Battle Frontier is a post-game area that takes the place of Diamond and Pearl’s Battle Tower where players go up against even tougher trainers to earn special points that can be exchanged for items. Distortion World, meanwhile, is a creepy extra dungeon that defies the laws of physics. Both only appeared in Platinum, the third Gen 4 game released two years after Diamond and Pearl. Since Platinum isn’t getting remastered, players are hopeful both areas will be added to these new versions.

The games leaking early has thus created a perfect environment for any random person online to get Pokémon fans hopes up, but so far there hasn’t been any hard proof that either area has been added. As a result, some desperate players have begun analysing textures in towns like Sandgem to see whether they match the appearance of Diamond and Pearl or Platinum.

Screenshot: Nintendo / Lord_Bitter

“Odd,” wrote on fan on Reddit. “Seems to be a mixture. Eterna Forest incorporated [Platinum] shadows but has [Diamond and Pearl] trees for example.

Some footage has already been removed from YouTube, as Nintendo has in the past been aggressive at trying to stamp out leaks, especially when it comes to Pokémon. Back in 2019, Nintendo hired an outside firm specializing in forensics to track down the source of Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks. The leakers were eventually tracked down, taken to court, and forced by Nintendo’s lawyers to pay a $US150,000 (A$201,869) settlement as well as legal fees.

Regardless, it’s likely that more from the games will continue to leak out in the coming days, but everyone will know for sure what’s in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl when they officially come out on November 19.