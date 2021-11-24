Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 25/11: Updated with new information on Amazon.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 25/11: The Digital PS5 edition is in stock over at Amazon Australia, so move fast. The PlayStation 5 disc version was in stock briefly but is now sold out.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 19/10: The Sony Store had a small batch of PS5 and DualSense controller bundles available earlier today, but they sold out within literal minutes. Keep an eye on this page for future drops.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Target supposedly had stock of conosles earlier today (28/09, for reference), but it appears any stock sold out almost instantly. Keep an eye out on this page for future updates.

Big W: PS5 Stock

BIG W’s currently out of stock as well – surprise surprise – but we’ll keep you posted when more PS5s become available.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

EB Games are currently taking pre-orders for the PS5 console, both by itself and in bundle packages with accessories, headsets and Ratchet & Clank. A listing isn’t available at the moment for the PS5 Digital Edition, but don’t get too excited: EB’s page says the consoles won’t arrive until October.

If you’ve got $200 to throw down on a deposit, you can preorder a console from EB here.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering the disc version and Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PlayStation 5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the full-size console or the Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition. You’ll have to call up 1300 728 637 to confirm eligibility and place an order, but there’s no guarantee right now on stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able re-open orders soon.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman’s stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.