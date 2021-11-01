Relics From A Future Past

Of the thousands of Fine Art posts we’ve run over the last decade, nearly every single one of them has focused on the digital world, whether they be lavish environmental sketches or 3D models made for a video game. Tonight, I figured we could do with a break, and look at something a little more real.

These are the sculptures of Spanish artist Tomàs Barceló, which all look like they’re both 1000 years old and yet also somehow from the distant future.

You can see more of Tomàs’ work at his ArtStation page, and actually buy a bunch of these from his store.