Rockstar Could Move Beyond Edgy Games, According To Co-Founder

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are well-loved in the gaming community and the product of years of fine-tuning. While Red Dead was pretty stellar from the get-go and only got better with its second release, the Grand Theft Auto series really hit its peak on the fifth offering. Sure, many are asking for a Grand Theft Auto 6, but what would that game be like?

In an interview with YouTube channel Killaz, Rockstar co-founder Jamie King discussed the history of the studio as well as its controversies and personnel changes. As well as those topics, King was quizzed about what he sees in Rockstar’s future.

When talking about what could potentially change in future Rockstar releases, King said, “I think the tone of the content… and maybe not. Because it’s the same engine, right, that I worked on when I was there, the core of it. It’s the same content, they’ve really perfected the systems so I’d be surprised if, like, gameplay mechanics really got affected.”

And this really does ring true, with seven games being released in the Grand Theft Auto series and Grand Theft Auto V being highly regarded upon release. The previous games are also generally loved by the fanbase, not including the recent remasters, which are considered to be a little stinky.

King continued, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the tone starts changing, and if it’s maybe not quite as edgy or quite as funny. I just think that maybe there’s more opportunity for them to do something cheesy because they never do. And maybe not, right? Again, there’s a beautiful machine there that you’d have to try really hard to fuck up. I just look at the success of [Grand Theft Auto] V Online, and [Red Dead] Redemption 2, and I’m like, ‘They’re just gonna be fine, period.’ But, you know, I think culturally, internally, both at North and New York missing Leslie and Dan, yeah there’s a difference for sure.”

For a bit of context, Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser left over the past few years after having worked on games at Rockstar and founded the studio, respectively. With a lot of the original crew out of the picture, including King himself, the co-founder’s speculation brings into question what the future of the studio might look like. They could play it safe and keep in line with the edgy and comedic themes for which Rockstar has become known, or they could try something new… Something cheesy… Maybe delve into new brie-ginnings.

Sorry.