Keep An Eye On These Young Devs Who’ve Just Been Picked Up By Screen Queensland

Screen Queensland and award-winning developer Gameloft Brisbane have announced the two lucky recipients of year-long paid placements within the studio.

Screen Queensland fully funds the internship program. The goal is to give emerging Queensland game devs access to full-time, paid experience and mentorship. Gameloft, with its growing roster of popular mobile titles like Zombie Anarchy and Ballistic Baseball, is an ideal candidate.

This year’s recipients are 2018 SAE Animation grad Amee Woods, and EnderLost Studios founder Bradley Hennessey. Woods has previously worked at Brisbane’s Real Time Gaming as a static artist, and as a concept artist on local short film projects. In 2018, Hennessey released An Aspie Life for free on Steam. It’s an experimental adventure game designed to teach the player about life as an autistic person. He now completes his final year at QUT, studying Games and Interactive Environments, majoring in Game Design.

The news comes not long after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) incentive will expand to include game development from 2022.

“Screen Queensland is proud to provide deeply valuable career-building experiences to Queensland games practitioners like Amee and Bradley who are at the starting line of their careers within this dynamic and growing sector,” said Screen Queensland’s Chief Creative Officer Jo Dillon in a statement.

For Gameloft, the addition of Woods and Hennessey comes at a moment of rapid expansion. Gameloft successfully launched its third game, a modern remake of The Oregon Trail, earlier this year via Apple Arcade. It also scooped the 2021 AGDA for Excellence in Mobile Games. The studio now is now ramping up for future projects.

“Gameloft Brisbane is in the process of doubling its size and recruiting a second team of over 30 staff,” said Gameloft studio manager Dylan Miklashek. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Screen Queensland to give two keen and capable interns an awesome opportunity to break into the video games industry during this exciting time.”