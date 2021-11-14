See Games Differently

Sunday Comics: Dingle Dingle

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: November 15, 2021 at 2:45 am -
Filed to:alex di stasi
Sunday Comics: Dingle Dingle
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 8. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 8. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 8. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 5. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov 14. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

