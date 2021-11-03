The Art Of Foundation

I’ve really been enjoying Foundation so far. As someone who hasn’t read Asimov’s books, and who can find joy in pretty much any movie or TV series so long as it looks great, I’ve been soaking up the spaceships and costume designs in spite of the show’s plodding pace.

I think what I’m enjoying about it the most is that everything in the show looks so different. A problem that can sometimes arise in fictional universes is that they can look too planned, their buildings and people and vehicles too obviously coming from the same small group of artists and/or ideas.

Foundation is all over the place! Terminus has a Destiny thing going on, while Trantor has a much grander theme where everything has strong flavours of Roman Empire-meets-Versailles. Some spaceships look like ornate works of art, others like we’re finally getting to see the working class vehicles that power the Homeworld universe.

That comes across pretty quickly watching the show, but it’ll be even clearer here as we take a look at a variety of artist’s contributions to the series, from Paul Chadeisson’s trademark ship designs to the costume design of WETA’s Adam Middleton.

This isn’t a collection of everything from everyone who worked on the show, but it does give us a cross-section of pieces covering characters, environments, weapon and ship designs, all of which I think look cool as hell.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below. And if you want to read up on the show, The AV Club have an excellent episode-by-episode recap you can follow here.

Image: Foundation | Apple

