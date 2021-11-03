See Games Differently

The Art Of Foundation

Luke Plunkett

Published 22 hours ago: November 3, 2021 at 11:15 am -
Filed to:adam j middleton paul
adam middletonasimovfictionfoundation seriesfuture historykarl crosbyliteraturenovelspaul chadeissonsocial science fiction
The Art Of Foundation
Image: Foundation | Apple

I’ve really been enjoying Foundation so far. As someone who hasn’t read Asimov’s books, and who can find joy in pretty much any movie or TV series so long as it looks great, I’ve been soaking up the spaceships and costume designs in spite of the show’s plodding pace.

I think what I’m enjoying about it the most is that everything in the show looks so different. A problem that can sometimes arise in fictional universes is that they can look too planned, their buildings and people and vehicles too obviously coming from the same small group of artists and/or ideas.

Foundation is all over the place! Terminus has a Destiny thing going on, while Trantor has a much grander theme where everything has strong flavours of Roman Empire-meets-Versailles. Some spaceships look like ornate works of art, others like we’re finally getting to see the working class vehicles that power the Homeworld universe.

That comes across pretty quickly watching the show, but it’ll be even clearer here as we take a look at a variety of artist’s contributions to the series, from Paul Chadeisson’s trademark ship designs to the costume design of WETA’s Adam Middleton.

This isn’t a collection of everything from everyone who worked on the show, but it does give us a cross-section of pieces covering characters, environments, weapon and ship designs, all of which I think look cool as hell.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below. And if you want to read up on the show, The AV Club have an excellent episode-by-episode recap you can follow here.

Adam J. Middleton

Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple

Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple

Paul Chadeisson

Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple

Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple

Maciej Kuciara

Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple

Karl Crosby

Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple
Image: Foundation | Apple Image: Foundation | Apple

MORE FINE ART:

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.