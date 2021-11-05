Click Frenzy Main Event 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we enter the end of 2021, we also enter the start of some of the biggest sale events of the year, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But those aren’t the only sales taking place this month. Click Frenzy Main Event will be kicking off on Tuesday, November 9 and run for 53 hours, during which there will be over 1,000 deals available.

With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need. With Christmas just around the corner, this is the perfect time to grab a great gift for a bargain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sale event.

When is Click Frenzy Main Event 2021?

Click Frenzy Main Event starts at 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, November 9 and will run until midnight on Thursday, November 11. That means you’ll have a solid 53 hours to snap up these deals, which will be coming from over 100 brands and retailers.

Don’t want to wait? You can get access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts by signing up for a free Click Frenzy account here.

What deals will be available during Click Frenzy Main Event 2021?

While we won’t know what the actual deals will be until the event officially starts, there’s been enough past Click Frenzy events that we have a decent idea of what to to expect.

During the Click Frenzy Julove event that took place back in July, some of the highlight deals included up to 40% off select Acer laptops, up to 15% off LG OLED B1 and NANO77 TVs, and 12% off a Nintendo Switch Lite. While you shouldn’t expect these exact deals during Click Frenzy Main Event, it’s not too big of a stretch to suggest that we’ll see similar deals for laptops, TVs and gaming.

During Click Frenzy, there will also be massive 99% deals, which are exactly what they sound like. Previous Click Frenzy sales have included the PlayStation 4 for $4, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $3 and a LEGO Roller Coaster set for $5, so expect some monumental savings.

You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access these 99% off deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals will be limited and considering the size of the discounts, expect them to sell out fast.

We’ll be collecting some of the deals on offer during the event here, so bookmark this page and be sure to head back when the sale event starts.

This article has been updated since its original publication.