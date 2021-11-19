See Games Differently

The Best PlayStations Were Beat To Hell

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: November 19, 2021 at 2:35 pm -
Filed to:home video game consoles
luke hewittstickervideo game consoles
The Best PlayStations Were Beat To Hell

I remember the first PlayStation I ever had wasn’t even really mine, it was one that me and a bunch of guys I was living with in England had bought and shared. And while it worked, it was also in the worst shape imaginable, covered in stickers and chip dust and beer stains and God knows what else.

Fast forward a few decades and, having worked at this website for so damn long, I’ve gotten used to the only PlayStation console I see these days being the one from the Wikipedia page, all pristine and spotless and looking like it had just been taken out of the box. That’s not what actual 90s PlayStations looked like! They looked like shit!

So it was lovely visiting ArtStation today and seeing the work of environment artist Luke Hewitt, whose recreation of a used and well-loved PlayStation is exactly how I remember my first one. The stickers, the grime, the filthy memory cards, it’s all perfect.

You can see more of Luke’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I remember my ps1 would only work in its final years of it was upside down, and then finally the discs would only load it you opened the tray and started the disc spinning before quickly closing! Good ol times. It took 12 year old me a while to work out those air vents were on the bottom

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.