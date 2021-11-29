See Games Differently

The Farming Simulator 22 Community Is Harvesting Bugs, And The Crop Yield Is High

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: November 29, 2021 at 12:31 pm -
Filed to:farming simulator
farming simulator 22life simulationlife simulation gamesPcplaystation 4playstation 5simulatorsimulatorswindows 10xbox onexbox series sxbox series x
The Farming Simulator 22 Community Is Harvesting Bugs, And The Crop Yield Is High
Image: @Nature_Hoot on Twitter

Farming Simulator 22 is a buggy mess as usual, but fans love it all the same. For most, the bugs are what make this franchise what it is.

Fans adore the game’s deep simulation of rural life, rewarding those who create the most efficient farm-to-table pipelines. However, it’s the thrill of never knowing when one of Farming Simulator‘s many bugs will strike, upending their efforts.

With the release of Farming Simulator 22 last week, its community has roared to life once more. The game found itself topping the active player charts on Steam over the weekend, eclipsing Battlefield 2042 and even a revitalised Cyberpunk 2077.

But among the game’s many new features — snowy winters, upgraded supply chains, greater animal husbandry options — what the community is delighting in are the memes and the bugs.

Some were happy to see the return of old favourites like the Arcusin Bale Autostacker.

Others simply enjoyed the strange situations their friends were getting stuck in.

The battle against the game’s inscrutable physics calculations rages ever onward.

If you thought you were safe from emergent threats, think again.

These players understood that modern problems require modern solutions.

And some are just trying to figure out what the hell this is about.

Seriously though if anyone can explain the baguette thing, we’d appreciate it.

Farming Simulator 22 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.