The Farming Simulator 22 Community Is Harvesting Bugs, And The Crop Yield Is High

Farming Simulator 22 is a buggy mess as usual, but fans love it all the same. For most, the bugs are what make this franchise what it is.

Fans adore the game’s deep simulation of rural life, rewarding those who create the most efficient farm-to-table pipelines. However, it’s the thrill of never knowing when one of Farming Simulator‘s many bugs will strike, upending their efforts.

With the release of Farming Simulator 22 last week, its community has roared to life once more. The game found itself topping the active player charts on Steam over the weekend, eclipsing Battlefield 2042 and even a revitalised Cyberpunk 2077.

But among the game’s many new features — snowy winters, upgraded supply chains, greater animal husbandry options — what the community is delighting in are the memes and the bugs.

Some were happy to see the return of old favourites like the Arcusin Bale Autostacker.

Others simply enjoyed the strange situations their friends were getting stuck in.

J’avais

pas rigolé comme ça depuis longtemps ????

Merci @Biloutas

et Merci #FarmingSimulator22

❤️ pic.twitter.com/26dhChBypj —

SG SUSSULEVRAI (@SussuLeVrai) November

27, 2021

The battle against the game’s inscrutable physics calculations rages ever onward.

If you thought you were safe from emergent threats, think again.

Old farming

wisdom: Always look both ways. Check out Farming

pic.twitter.com/0kspLxKqFt —

BikeMan (@BikeMan) November

28, 2021

These players understood that modern problems require modern solutions.

And some are just trying to figure out what the hell this is about.

Probably better

if I don’t ask any Questions #FarmingSimulator22

pic.twitter.com/DmAehiajPG —

Dragamore (@dragamoretweet) November

24, 2021

Seriously though if anyone can explain the baguette thing, we’d appreciate it.

Farming Simulator 22 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.