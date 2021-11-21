See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Are You Ready For Farming Simulator 22?

Zack Zwiezen

Published 18 mins ago: November 22, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:cabin fever
creative worksfarming simulatorgamescomin video gamessimssoftwareswitch my universetechnology internetvideo gameswindows games
The Week In Games: Are You Ready For Farming Simulator 22?
Image: GIANTS Software

When Farming Simulator 22 is one of the biggest games releasing, you know you got a quiet week.

I’ve only played two Farming Sims. That one that went viral years ago and a different, more recent one on Steam. (Maybe two years ago? Can’t remember.) I don’t enjoy playing them, but I can totally see how folks get lost in these games. Personally, whenever I think of Farming Simulator I think of this classic YouTube video that is… almost 10 years old… holy shit. I need to go sit down.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, November 22

  • Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

  • Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Tuesday, November 23

  • Death’s Door | PS5, PS4, Switch
  • My Universe: Interior Designer | Switch
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | Xbox One, PC
  • Let’s Sing 2022 | Switch
  • Puppies and Kittens | Switch
  • Tunnel of Doom | PC

Wednesday, November 24

  • Forza Polpo | PC

  • Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

  • Poker Club | Switch

  • King Under The Mountain | PC

Thursday, November 25

  • A Gummy’s Life | PS5, PS4, Switch
  • Cricket 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • DoDonPachi Resurrection | Switch
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everday Deer Game | PS4, Switch
  • Deiland: Pocket Planet | Xbox One
  • RoboShark Rampage | Switch
  • Shiro | Switch
  • Doctor Who: Edge of Reality | Switch
  • Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!! | Switch
  • #1 Sudokus | Switch
  • Puzzle Frenzy | Switch
  • Cute Honey: Bunny Girl | PC

Friday, November 26

  • Date Night Bowling | Switch, PC
  • Night Lights | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Little Bug | Switch
  • Cabin Fever | Switch
  • Starlight Shores | Switch
  • Real Boxing 2 | Switch
  • Len’s Island | PC, Mac

Saturday, November 27

  • Farmquest | Switch

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.