The Week In Games: Dance Like Nobody’s Watching

As Lady Gaga once said, it’s time to just dance. It’s going to be ok. Da da doo-doo-mmm or something like that. Anyway, Just Dance 2022 is out this week on all major platforms. (Sadly, not the Wii.)

Perhaps I’ve just been too busy with work and playing a bunch of games, but I totally didn’t realise Call of Duty Vanguard is out this week! In fact, in general, my timeline seems devoid of any marketing or discussion about the game. I guess with all the news surrounding Activision Blizzard this year, not many are excited for another Call of Duty game. Though, I still expect it will sell like crazy.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, Nov. 1

The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC

Ekstase | Switch

QB Planets | Switch

Dogs Organised Neatly | PC

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Cupid Parasite | Switch

Tunche | Xbox One, Switch, PC

First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4

Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

World War Z | Switch

Galaxy Shooter | Switch

Unpacking | Switch, PC

To The Rescue | PC

Giants Uprising | PC

Usurper: Soulbound | PC

Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Bloodshore | Switch

Time Loader | PC

Thursday, Nov. 4

Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Where Cards Fall | Switch, PC, Mac

A Boy and His Blob | Switch

Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Prison Simulator | PC

One Last Memory | Switch

Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Switch

Bloody Rally Show | Switch

Magic Potion Millionaire | Switch

Skeletal Avenger | Switch

Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Switch

Super Sami Roll | Switch

Captian Backwater | Switch

Starsand | PC

Recipe for Disaster | PC

Friday, Nov. 5