The Week In Games: Dance Like Nobody’s Watching

As Lady Gaga once said, it’s time to just dance. It’s going to be ok. Da da doo-doo-mmm or something like that. Anyway, Just Dance 2022 is out this week on all major platforms. (Sadly, not the Wii.)
Perhaps I’ve just been too busy with work and playing a bunch of games, but I totally didn’t realise Call of Duty Vanguard is out this week! In fact, in general, my timeline seems devoid of any marketing or discussion about the game. I guess with all the news surrounding Activision Blizzard this year, not many are excited for another Call of Duty game. Though, I still expect it will sell like crazy.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, Nov. 1
-
The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC
-
Ekstase | Switch
-
QB Planets | Switch
-
Dogs Organised Neatly | PC
Tuesday, Nov. 2
-
Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Cupid Parasite | Switch
-
Tunche | Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4
-
Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
-
World War Z | Switch
-
Galaxy Shooter | Switch
-
Unpacking | Switch, PC
-
To The Rescue | PC
-
Giants Uprising | PC
-
Usurper: Soulbound | PC
Wednesday, Nov. 3
-
The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
-
Bloodshore | Switch
-
Time Loader | PC
Thursday, Nov. 4
-
Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
-
Where Cards Fall | Switch, PC, Mac
-
A Boy and His Blob | Switch
-
Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
-
Prison Simulator | PC
-
One Last Memory | Switch
-
Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Switch
-
Bloody Rally Show | Switch
-
Magic Potion Millionaire | Switch
-
Skeletal Avenger | Switch
-
Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Switch
-
Super Sami Roll | Switch
-
Captian Backwater | Switch
-
Starsand | PC
-
Recipe for Disaster | PC
Friday, Nov. 5
- Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation – Code Fairy | PS5, PS4
- Air Stunt Racing | Switch
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines | Switch
- The Prince of Landis | Switch
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Rise of SH1FT3R | Switch
- Enodya | Switch
- Stilstand | Switch
- Circa Infinity | Switch
- Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic | Switch
- Destructivator SE | Switch
- Om Nom: Run | Switch
- Emergency Driver Simulator | Switch
- Let’s Build A Zoo | PC