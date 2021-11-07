The Week In Games: I Can’t Wait To Buy Another JRPG I Will Barely Play

I don’t have time for Shin Megami Tensei V. I really don’t. But I’m going to buy it, love it, play it before bed for several nights and then never touch it again. And I can’t wait.

The reviews so far have been fairly positive (Kotaku’s will be out closer to release), with some calling SMT5 full of surprises and the most ambitious in the series. Others have pointed out that it is also a take-no-prisoners JRPG-arse JRPG without the same level of heart as its spin-off series, Persona. I suspect that while it will be the first SMT game in a long time making use of more powerful hardware, it will also be an extremely grindy affair best fit in-between meals and commercial breaks.

And that’s what I want. That’s what I’m here for, even if it means my enthusiasm is likely to peter out long before the credits. And yet something about simply having it there on my Switch, by my bedside will be immeasurably comforting in itself. I can’t remember the last time I actually beat an SMT or Persona, or almost any other long, non-Square Enix role-playing game. Maybe this will finally be the one. Something I’ve definitely not said a dozen times before.

There will certainly be no shortage of alternatives this week. Forza Horizon 5 looks gorgeous. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Switch is a dream come true. And Airborne Kingdom is finally coming to console. If you haven’t tried it already you should. It’s fantastic.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, Nov. 8

Gravity Light | Switch

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Airborne Kingdom | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Disney Classic Games Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC

Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Blue Reflections: Second Light | Switch

My Singing Monsters Playground | Switch

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Among Trees | PC

Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster | PC

Ship Graveyard Simulator | PC

Thursday, Nov. 11

Bright Memory: Infinite | PC

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Switch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

PUBG: New State | iOS, Android

Breakwaters | PC

Epic Chef | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Kainga: Seeds of Civilisation | PC

Killer in the Cabin | PC

Megaquarium: Architect’s Collection DLC | PC

House Builder | PC

Friday, Nov. 12