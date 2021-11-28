The Week In Games: It’s Nearly December Already?

As Black Friday shopping season in the US passes and December begins, the end of the year slowdown starts. This week is mostly smaller titles and ports.
Holy crap… it’s already December. It feels like I was just taking down Halloween decorations yesterday and questioning why October is only 31 days and not 62. Now I’m buying Christmas gifts and planning holiday activities. Where did the year go?
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, November 29
Guardian of Lore | Switch
Tuesday, November 30
- World’s End Club | PC
- MXGP 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Fight Knight | PC
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Propnight | PC
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tank De La Muerta | Switch
- Mind Scanners | Switch
- Buried Stars | PC
Wednesday, December 1
Wartales | PC
Mission in Snowdriftland | PC
Thursday, December 2
Mechajammer | PC, Mac
Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Justice Chronicles | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One
Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC
Century: Age of Ashes | PC
Walking Zombie II | Xbox One
Dairoku: Agents of Sakurtani | Switch
The Kids We Were: Complete Edition | Switch
Dairoku Ayakashimori | Switch
My Universe: Interior Designer | PC
The Plane Effect | PS4, Xbox One
Archvale | Switch
Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature | Switch
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue | Switch
MONOBOT | Switch
Football Battle | Switch
Ghost Sync | Switch
Castle on the Coast | Switch
Miracle Snack Shop | Switch
World Quiz | Switch
Anvil | PC
Rubber Bandits | PC
Mirror Party | PC
Friday, December 3
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Chorus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain | Switch
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition | Switch
- Danganronpa Decadence | Switch
- Grim Dawn | Xbox One
- Word Forward | Switch
- 6Souls | Switch
- Construction Site Driver | Switch
- Paradise Lost | Switch
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders | Switch
- Lost: Find | PC
Saturday, December 4
Icarus | PC
