The Week In Games: Pokèmon Remakes

This week Pokemon Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl hit the Switch following some leaks earlier this month.

When I was writing the sentence above, I initially wrote: “…following some leaks last month.” However, after double-checking, I saw that in reality, the leaks had happened this month. Then I looked at the dates in the following list and… what the hell happened to November? I feel like I went away for a few days on vacation and came back and the month is basically done. Soon I’ll be buying Christmas presents and planning New Year festivities.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, November 15

Car Detailing Simulator: Prolouge| PC

Moncage | PC

Tuesday, November 16

Out of Line | Xbox One

Grow: Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Last Stand: Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch

Them Bombs | Xbox One

The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch

Root | Switch

Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch

Tavern Master | PC, Mac

Country Balls Heroes | PC

Combat Mission Cold War | PC

Wednesday, November 17

Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Tamarin | Xbox One

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC

Mastho is Together | Switch

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC

Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac

Thursday, November 18

BloodRayne: ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch

BloodRayne: ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Space Moth: Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Undungeon | Xbox One, PC

Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One

Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape | Switch

NinNinDays2 | Switch

Romeow: In The Cracked World | Switch

Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch

NICH | Switch

Ice Station Z | Switch

Unsafe | PC

Alien Marauder | PC

Myth of Empires | PC

Wrought Flesh | PC

Pronty: Fishy Adventure | PC

Friday, November 19