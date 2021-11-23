Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Is Going For $15 At Target Right Now

Bargain alert: The PS4 version of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 is going dirt cheap at Target Australia right now. You can snag a copy for just 15 bucks.

The game launched only last year and was broadly regarded as the first really good Tony Hawk game to come out of Activision in years. Its since launched across just about every platform there is, and restored a great deal of faith in the franchise after years of abortive attempts to resurrect it.

Fans loved the faithful recreation of so many classic levels, and that its Ps1-era score attack design tropes were left untouched. Those aspects of the game that were updated to bring it in line with modern sensibilities were widely embraced by its community.

This remake was made by Vicarious Visions, a studio with a lot of experience making Tony Hawk games. Its success here has led to it becoming a hot commodity within Activision and was formally folded into Blizzard Entertainment as a support studio. Now a part of the Blizzard machine, Vicarious will actually change its name.

There’s something else we have to talk about here.

To address the elephant in the room: If you’re not interested in supporting Activision Blizzard while its upper management is drawing so much fire, that’s totally fine and I respect that position a great deal. I report on this not because I want to support the management morass within ABK, but for two reasons: 1) Our readers love a bargain, and this is a great one. 2) Nothing else about Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 but the price is cheap. It’s a labour of love from a small studio full of talented devs that worked really bloody hard on it.

Vicarious saved a beloved series and gave it a new lease on life. $15 is so cheap. It’s an incredibly small price to pay for a game this good, and with this much replayability. And, look, if you do pick it up, at least you know that Activision doesn’t stand to make much at all on a $15 transaction.