Two More League Of Legends Champions Are Getting Their Own Spin-Off Games

Conv/rgence and Song of Nunu are the latest games to join the growing Riot Forge lineup.

League of Legends has been the gift that keeps on giving lately. Riot has dropped new game additions Valorant and Hextech Mayhem, collectible card game Legends of Runeterra, a sneaker collaboration with Nike, and Netflix series Arcane: A League of Legends Story all doing well in their own right. If you’re in Oliver Twist mode right now, screaming “Please sir, I want some more”, then you’re in luck.

Riot Forge, Riot’s publishing arm, has released developer-led featurettes for two newly-announced A League of Legends Story games to be released in 2022, Song of Nunu and Conv/rgence.

Song of Nunu

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Madrid-based developer Tequila Works, whose previous work includes The Sexy Brutale and Rime. It’s an action-adventure game where you play as LoL champion Nunu, riding around on your yeti Willump through the icy tundra of Freljord, an area with connections to quite a few different characters in Runeterra. The cartoony art-style of LoL mixed in with the goofy and sweet dynamic between Nunu and Willump is very reminiscent of The Last Guardian.

Conv/rgence

To quote Monty Python, and now for something completely different. Conv/rgence was previously teased at The 2019 Game Awards, with this new featurette giving us a deeper look into what’s in store for players. Conv/rgence is being developed by Double Stallion games, the team behind 2d combat racer Speed Brawl, and is a 2d side-scrolling combat rhythm game. You play as LoL champion Ekko who has the power to control time, a power that looks like it’ll feature heavily in gameplay. The game is also set in the district of Zaun, which you might recognise as a significant area in the new Arcane series. Outside of LoL fans, this one definitely looks like a game that fans of Dead Cells would enjoy.

While there’s no solid release date set for these two other than 2022, but Riot has a fairly good history in terms of timely releases so here’s hoping we get them soon. From the looks of these games and the other releases in the current League of Legends catalogue, it seems like Riot is set on making the series filled with games for all folks of different strokes.