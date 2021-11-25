Two New Games Hit The Netflix Library, Bringing The Total To Seven

If you forgot that Netflix added games to its streaming platform this year, you’re probably not the only one. I’d forgotten too, until I saw that they’re adding two more games to their library of five. According to a report from TechCrunch, we’ll be seeing another game from Netflix’s gaming partner Frosty Pop as well as a reboot of a Gameloft classic.

Bowling Ballers

Frosty Pop adds another title to keep their two pre-existing Netflix games company. The developer’s Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up were two of the five games available at launch, sitting alongside the Stranger Things games and lone wolf Card Blast. In Bowling Ballers, you are a ball that never stops rolling, and it is your goal to bowl. You roll and roll, and your goal is to bowl as you roll. It’s very colourful and cutesy, and you can change the colour of your ball.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription but you are desperate to play Bowling Ballers, have no fear! Frosty Pop also has another bowling game outside of Netflix called Kingpin Bowling.

Asphalt Xtreme

Now, THIS is an interesting one.

Asphalt Xtreme is an off-road racing game published and developed by Gameloft. It is the second spin-off in the Asphalt series of games and the first off-road racing edition of the game. After development ended due to layoffs and the closure of the Gameloft Madrid studio, the game managed to last a few years before being shut down.

According to a poster on Reddit, players of the game received this in-game notification in mid-August. Could this have been in preparation for turning the game into a Netflix exclusive title? Or maybe even a case of Netflix saving a popular title from demise? It seems like an either-or situation but nonetheless, the game is coming to Netflix.

So that brings us to a grand total of SEVEN games now available on the Netflix app, add-free and clear of in-app purchases. Who knows what we’ll see next! My prediction is Skyrim.