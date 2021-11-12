What You Should Know About Genshin Impact’s Huge Winter Update

This morning, the developers of Genshin Impact shared details about the forthcoming 2.3 update via livestream, including significant seasonal and permanent additions to the game, as well as wintry minigames. The limited characters Albedo and Eula will be available simultaneously, followed by Itto and Gorou’s limited-time return. The update also adds “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms,” a major story event that takes place in the Dragonspine region. Two powerful new artefact sets are also arriving soon, making healers and geo characters more viable in the current meta.

For players who were not able to obtain Albedo and Eula on their initial release, miHoYo confirmed that their event banners will be running at the same time for 2.3. This is a part of the new character banner type where a single guaranteed pull count will be shared between two character banners, meaning that older characters may return at a higher frequency, but free-to-play players might have to skip more banners in order to save premium currency for a future character.

Arataki Itto’s inclusion in the game was teased a month ago, and the internet started thirsting over his character design. This five-star character will arrive in Genshin Impact as a geo claymore wielder. His limited event banner will include the four-star Gorou, a geo bow user who was frequently seen in the Sangonomiyan Resistance storyline of the main quest. Gorou and the Liyue ship captain Beidou will have hangout events (special story quests in which players make choices in stories that feature multiple endings) in the new update.

“Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” is the major seasonal event for this update, and it takes place in the Dragonspine Mountains. In addition to a new limited-time story, the event brings an exploration minigame, combat challenges, and a snowman-decorating feature. Players who complete the event can obtain the free four-star sword weapon, Cinnabar Spindle. The event will also confer rewards that can be used to build snowmen during the event, and they can be used to bring some winter charm to one’s home in the Serenitea (Genshin’s housing system) after the event.

“Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog” is a smaller stealth event in the Inazuma region. Players can earn event rewards for rescuing missing animals, which are guarded by a hostile ninja dog. After the event, players can earn the Omni-Ubiquity Net, a gadget that allows players to recreate animals for their homes. With the new update, Paimon can also be added to the Serenitea realm as a companion.

New artifacts are being permanently added to the game. “Ocean-Hued Clam” is an artefact set that confers a healing bonus and a damaging foam ability. The foam explodes, dealing damage which scales off the amount of healing the character has done within a brief period, meaning that healers like Kokomi and Qiqi can have significantly improved damage potential. It’s one of Genshin’s many new additions to make healing a viable gameplay style in the current meta. Another artefact set, Husk of Opulent Dreams, grants geo damage and defence bonuses, making them ideal for both Itto and Gorou, since the effectiveness of their abilities scales off of defence. These new additions are a nice deviation from the current meta, which is dominated by characters with high attack or critical damage modifiers.

Version 2.3 of Genshin Impact will launch on November 24.