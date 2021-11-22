Wild Halo Infinite Flag Heist Pays Off

For the first time in a decade, Halo is magical again. Halo 4 and 5 were fine, but they largely lacked the magic that defined previous games: the signature cocktail of oppositional plays that turn your vision red while also making you laugh so hard your lungs hurt. Halo Infinite has so far nailed that mix, as is clear in one clip captured by the Twitch streamer NadeGod. You really need to see it to believe it:

It's a new Halo game try something you've never tried before ???? pic.twitter.com/wciSuK8Zci — Josiah | NadeGod (@TheNadeGod) November 20, 2021

Can you freakin’ imagine?! If I were on the other team, I’d be so upset! I’d also laugh my arse off.

So, what the hell exactly happened here? NadeGod and his teammates are playing a match of capture the flag on Highpower, one of three currently playable levels for big team battle. On Highpower, the wasp vehicle — an aircraft with miniguns that, by the way, need to be nerfed stat — spawns intermittently, but it only has a seat for one person. NadeGod’s teammates said to hell with that, hopped on, and, in an Olympian display of dexterity, actually stayed on.

That’s where things promptly go off the rails: Instead of sticking within the confines of Highpower, the trio loops around the back of the map to get behind the enemy base — which happens to be unoccupied. One jumps off, grabs the flag, and jumps back on. And then NadeGod guns it the rest the way back to base, at which point the teammate scores.

Lmao.

Last week, at Microsoft’s 20th-anniversary event for the Xbox, developer 343 Industries surprise-released Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, albeit in a beta state. (Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is and will be free-to-play.) The game’s full release, including its premium-priced campaign, is slated to release on December 8 for Xbox and PC, and will be included as part of the Xbox Game Pass library.

If players are already coming up with dark wizardry like this, full weeks before Halo Infinite is officially released, I cannot wait to see what magic players will concoct when the full game is out.